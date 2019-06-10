Big Day of Serving a big day for community

MANISTEE — Over 80 volunteers from around Manistee County came together on Saturday to complete more than 20 community projects for the second Big Day of Serving event.

The Manistee County Big Day of Serving started in 2018 with the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017-2018 Leadership class.

Each class is asked to end their year in the Leadership program by working on a project or event to better the community. Last year’s class brought the first Big Day of Serving — a county wide day of community service projects, which involved volunteers, sponsors and community residents or groups submitting service projects that need to be completed.

The second annual Big Day of Serving was held over the weekend and projects this year included cleaning up many local parks and beaches, teaming up with Future of Fishing, helping senior citizens with annual yard work or projects around the house, planting trees with the team at Orchard Beach State Park, sealing all of Lighthouse Park and more.

“The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to perhaps the toughest job of clearing branches off about 40 acres of property,” said Alex Callaway, a member of the 2017-18 Leadership class. “They rose to the challenge and were very appreciated.”

One local resident had help at home from the Glik’s team and said the volunteers “were wonderful! This is a great service to our community.”

Volunteers, donors and business sponsors helped make the event possible. The Big Day of Serving was hosted by the Little River Casino Resort this year, which provided registration, breakfast and dinner. Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital was the other major sponsor.

Event organizers from the Leadership class were Andrew Gentile (Little River Casino Resort); Roger Vasquez (Republic Services); Katie Revolt (West Shore Bank); Michael McCann (City of Manistee); Holly Karlsen (Next Generation Learning Center); Jacqueline Harms (Packaging Corporation of America); Brooke McIsaac (Manistee Intermediate School District); and Alex Callaway (Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital).

“The Leadership class would like to thank everyone who participated for making our community a better place,” said Callaway.

Any funds not dedicated to supplies for the event went to the Stomp Out Cancer fund, which provides financial assistance to local residents battling cancer.