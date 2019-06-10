Brethren elementary students honored for good behavior

BRETHREN — At Brethren Elementary School, encouraging good behavior is something that starts on the first day of school and continues until the final one.

It is all a part of the “Small School Big Family” philosophy that the school proudly proclaims on its sign outside the school building. Students who show good behavior traits throughout the school year are awarded Bobcat Paws for those acts and many are honored monthly at the board of education meetings for their efforts.

However, it is the end of the year where they are really rewarded at the annual “Paw Celebration” that was held Monday morning at the school. This year the event was organized by the Incentive Group made up of third grade teacher Samantha Valinski, second grade teacher Mike Anderson, and first grade teacher April Schmidt-Stoykovich and Chelsey Hicok.

“Our kids get paws throughout the school year for having good behavior and being respectful, responsible, encouraging,” said Valinski.

Anderson added that after a long school year it was the perfect way to bring it to an end.

“The kids really like it and everyone gets to enjoy it,” he said. “The paws program really helps with the kids’ behavior in the classroom and in the hallways and cafeteria, so they know what the expectation is when they are in school.”

Brethren principal Jakob Veith praised his staff and said it was a teacher-led event that really was a perfect way to end another school year and get the kids looking forward to the next one.

“The kids have done a number of great things and we feel they should be rewarded for the good deeds that they have done in the classroom,” said Veith. “I know that they will be thinking about this over the summer and the next school year as well. It is a great program and incentive to help with positive behavior and to help with academics as well.”

In the past, during the Paws Celebration would have the kids get to put in the paws they earned into a big fish bowl type of container. Names were then drawn out for a variety of prizes and items that were donated from the public. However, this year the Incentive Group committee wanted to do something to show all the students how proud they were all of all the them.

“We wanted to do a celebration something like a carnival where the kids get to use their paws like tickets and everyone gets something,” said Valinski. “They get tickets to go to play in the bounce house that we had donated for today or to get cotton candy. We also have games like Plinko and Wheel of Fortune where they spin the wheel to win little prizes that were donated for this event.”

Valinski said the businesses and the public were very generous in donating about 65 different prizes. Students would then put their paws into boxes by the items they hoped to win and a drawing was held to determine who would get the prize.

“The prizes are all donated from people who know of our school and different companies and even authors donated some things,” said Valinski. “We had some awesome donations this year including some from anonymous donors, like the bounce house.”

Valinski said the expression on the faces of the children is priceless for the Paws Celebration.

“It’s a lot of fun and they get to celebrate and play around,” she said. “Different classes would come into the gymnasium throughout the day and at the end of the school day they picked the names to see who won the individual prizes.”

One of the most popular stops for the students was the bounce house where they had the opportunity to burn off some energy. There also was a station set up for them to color and do other fun activities.