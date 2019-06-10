Father also dies of injuries after he and daughter struck by car

By Lynn Moore

Muskegon Chronicle, Mich.

OCEANA COUNTY — The father of a girl who died when they were hit by a farm truck last week has also died, according to police.

Eric Scott died in a Muskegon hospital where he was taken after he was struck on June 3, said Sgt. Adam Clement of the Michigan State Police Hart Post.

Scott’s daughter, 14-year-old Kaitlynn Ann Scott, also was hit and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said earlier. She was a student at Montague Middle School in Muskegon County.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. as the Scotts walked a dog alongside Webster Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township, police said. The dog also was killed.

A 57-year-old Rothbury man was operating a 1994 farm truck that struck the Scotts near 72nd Avenue, according to police. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors, police said earlier.

There have been no arrests in the case, which is still under investigation, Clement said. He predicted the investigation could be “fairly lengthy.”

Beacon Cremation and Funeral Home’s White Lake Chapel in Whitehall is handling funeral arrangements for Kaitlynn Scott, who was the daughter of Eric and Kim Scott.

Memories left on the funeral home website indicated that Kaitlynn was an avid horse rider who participated in shows with her horse, Sam.