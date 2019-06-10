Filer Twp. market study reveals potential $8.1M annual sales growth

FILER TWP. — Following a market study, experts say the Filer Township Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district has the potential for 30,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space.

Tamara Buswinka, Filer Township DDA director, said the DDA contracted with Gibbs Planning Group, Inc., for a retail market analysis, which provided insight on business retention and expansion.

A request for proposals was sent out by DDA board members, and Bob Gibbs, of Gibbs Planning Group, submitted a proposal. Last week, Gibbs presented his final report to the public.

“What he was able to do is find out what types of businesses would be successful here in Filer Township,” Buswinka said. “As the DDA director, I now have a much clearer idea of (what businesses) I can attract, and who is already here that I can help grow based on this data.”

During the public presentation, Gibbs said he has worked both nationally and internationally in urban planning and real estate advisory work.

“We have been very honored to work with the (Filer Township) DDA and community to conduct a market analysis to see whether there is a market demand for new retail in the township, or whether existing retailers can expand,” he said.

The study focused not only on the DDA district, but expanded into Filer Township boundaries. Overall, Gibbs said $8.1 million per year in additional sales could be captured by businesses in the DDA district.

“We found there is a strong employment base, a lot of tourism, there’s a hub of retail commerce in the area and it’s just far enough from Traverse City and other big areas,” he said. “Retail demand today is for about 30,000 square foot in new businesses. That would translate to ($7.7 million) a year in additional sales. By 2024, that will grow to about $8.1 million in additional capture.”

The study found that in Filer Township new businesses could generate $283 square foot per year, which is 15 percent higher than the national average at $240 square foot per year.

“This is higher than we are normally finding in rural places,” he said.

Gibbs said there is a market to support eight to 15 new retail stores at 23,700 square feet, and four to five new restaurants at 6,100 square feet.

“Those could be new or existing restaurants that could increase their sales,” he said. “We ran this model four ways. We kept coming up with a really strong demand for more restaurants — I think part of it is the tourism.”

Retail businesses that could be supported include:

• An appliance and electronics store at 1,200 square feet;

• 1,100 square feet in clothing stores;

• 5,000 square feet for department store merchandise (linens, beds, cosmetics, furnishings, etc.);

• Miscellaneous goods at 2,000 square feet;

• A gift store at 900 square feet; and

• Hardware stores at 4,600 square feet.

New or expanded restaurants could include one brew pub; one full-service restaurant; and two quick/casual restaurants.

“The total (2018 trade area) retail spending — when you combine restaurants and retailers — was about $68.5 million a year,” Gibbs said. “Filer captured $17 million of that. Conservatively, we think you can capture about 10 percent more.”

Gibbs said the study found that there are 36,000 people that can travel to Filer Township within 30 minutes, and 118,000 that live within 60 minutes.

“That’s a lot of people; that’s a medium sized city,” he said. “I know you consider yourselves to be a small rural township, but you should consider yourselves to be a growing community of 36,000 people that can drive here easily within 30 minutes.”

The average household income for residents living within the primary trade area, which is 10 miles total, is $63,000 per year. Gibbs said that 71,000 people live within the total trade area, and 8,700 people reside in the primary trade area.

“That’s a very high average household income,” Gibbs said. “It’s much higher than the (State of Michigan); the state is about $45,000. We think those 8,700 people will account for 50 percent of your potential sales.”

In total, he said around $10.2 million is spent by tourists annually in the trade area.

“We do a lot of research for theme parks and a lot of tourist destinations — that’s one of our specialties,” he said. “We have found now that when people go on vacation they spend more time shopping and eating out than they do any other activity.”

The study, Gibbs said, aims to assist township policy makers, existing businesses and real estate owners. Buswinka said the DDA board will use the market study as a tool in future developments and plans.

“If you own a building, shopping center or vacant piece of property, and you would like to expand, you can take our study right to the shopping center industry or retailers and use it as a leasing tool,” Gibbs said.