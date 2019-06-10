Looking Back for June 11

20 YEARS AGO

A night on the roof

Jeff Harthun, fourth grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary School, is paying up. In January, he promised his students that if they met a certain goal when they took the Michigan Educational Assessment Program (MEAP) tests that he would spend a night up on the school roof. The scores haven’t been made public yet, but Harthun is confident the kids came through with their end of the deal. So, he spent Thursday night up on the school roof.

40 YEARS AGO

Hoeh honored

One award after another was bestowed upon retiring Kaleva-Norman-Dickson superintendent, Maynard Hoeh at a retirement dinner held yesterday at Brethren High School. State Rep. Jeff Dongvillo presented Hoeh with a commendation from Dongvillo and State Senator Phil Arthurhultz. Hoeh also received a round-trip ticket to Germany from the school staff.

Greve catches big fish

Roger Greve of Manistee caught a 22 pound, five ounce brown trout in the basin just off the mouth of the Manistee River Friday morning. Greve was trolling with a golf rapala when the fish struck.

60 YEARS AGO

Six county youth are among WMU grads

Graduates from Western Michigan University at the June commencement included the following Manistee County students: Herbert G. Milks, Ronald T. Gielczyk, Sally Lindeman, Douglas Close, Hugh Hornstein and Thomas Wolf.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum