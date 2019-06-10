POLICE BLOTTER: Domestic violence, larceny reported in Manistee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Police Department responded to the following calls from June 1 to Friday. All calls may not be reported.
June 1
• Deputies reported an individual for unlawful driving on the 100 block of Lincoln Street.
• Larceny from a building was reported on the 100 block of Lincoln Street.
June 5
• A private property accident was reported on Maple Street and Water Street.
• A warrant arrest was made on Maple Street and Water Street.
• Malicious destruction of property was reported at Maple Street and Water Street.
• A dog running at large was reported on Ninth and Vine streets.
• Domestic violence was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street.
• A stolen license plate was reported at the 200 block of Seventh Street.
June 6
• A bike was reported stolen on Maple and Water streets.
• A one car property damage crash was reported on Maple Street and Water Street.
• A dog bite was reported at the 900 block of Vine Street.
• Criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.
June 7
• Domestic violence reported at the 200 block of Washington Street.
• A two car property damage crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Third Street.