POLICE BLOTTER: Domestic violence, larceny reported in Manistee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Police Department responded to the following calls from June 1 to Friday. All calls may not be reported.

June 1

• Deputies reported an individual for unlawful driving on the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

• Larceny from a building was reported on the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

June 5

• A private property accident was reported on Maple Street and Water Street.

• A warrant arrest was made on Maple Street and Water Street.

• Malicious destruction of property was reported at Maple Street and Water Street.

• A dog running at large was reported on Ninth and Vine streets.

• Domestic violence was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street.

• A stolen license plate was reported at the 200 block of Seventh Street.

June 6

• A bike was reported stolen on Maple and Water streets.

• A one car property damage crash was reported on Maple Street and Water Street.

• A dog bite was reported at the 900 block of Vine Street.

• Criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

June 7

• Domestic violence reported at the 200 block of Washington Street.

• A two car property damage crash was reported at U.S. 31 and Third Street.