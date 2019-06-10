Program lets people with disabilities save money without jeopardizing benefits

By Melissa Frick

The Grand Rapids Press, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS — When Michele Donahue, a 41-year-old Grand Rapids woman with Down syndrome, wanted to go to Disney World, she was eager to start saving up her own money for the trip using the funds from her jewelry-making business.

But her parents, Bonnie and Greg Miller, knew they couldn’t let her save up the money. They feared she would inadvertently exceed a $2,000 federal asset limit and lose her government assistance like Medicaid benefits and Supplemental Security Income.

In Michigan and nationwide, the $2,000 federal asset limit is imposed on people with disabilities who receive government benefits. Miller, a family support services program manager at Disability Advocates of Kent County, said the asset limit is a major concern for many families with disabled loved ones.

But under a little-used disability savings program, Michigan families with disabilities actually are able to save money without losing benefits.

Michigan passed the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) act in 2014 to help relieve the financial burden that families with disabilities face. However, according to MiABLE program director R. Scott de Varona, not enough Michiganders are utilizing the program.

The program allows children and adults with disabilities, disabled veterans and their families to open an MiABLE account, which allows them and their loved ones to save and invest money without losing eligibility for government assistance such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.

By opening an account, eligible individuals can save up to $15,000 annually, tax-free, without jeopardizing their benefits. The accounts are available to individuals who became disabled before age 26, regardless if the disability is physical, developmental or mental.

MiABLE announced the debut of an “I Will Never Lose” campaign at a press conference on Monday, June 10, which will encourage West Michigan families to utilize the program. Donahue and Miller were invited to the press conference to share how the MiABLE program will benefit them.

Also invited to speak at the conference were Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), Rep. Tommy Brann (R-Wyoming) and Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids).

De Varona said there are 300,000 people in Michigan who are eligible for the MiABLE program, with 70,000 residing in West Michigan.

However, due to a lack of awareness about the program, de Varona said only 2,700 disabled Michigan residents are using the program. That’s less than 1 percent of those who are qualified.

“Michigan is one of 42 states that offers the enabling program, but unfortunately other states that are comparable to Michigan are beating us,” de Varona said. “We want to help get the word out, and tell more individuals around Michigan that they will never lose with an MiABLE savings account.”

The goal of the MiABLE “I Will Never Lose” campaign is to reach out to disabled individuals and their families who haven’t yet taken advantage of the program.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that people with disabilities are twice as likely to live in poverty compared with their working age peers, and they are less likely to be employed,” Brinks said at the news conference.

“Too often that means they and their families face tough times, through no fault of their own, simply because they have fewer opportunities to earn a decent income, or save for a secure future.”

Miller said it’s a relief to know that her daughter will now be able to save her money for a trip to Disney World, or whatever she’d like.

“It will be nice to know that if she starts bringing in over $2,000 with her enterprise, we won’t have to worry about her losing her Medicaid and the SSI,” Miller said. “This is very important for West Michigan families because then they will be able to pursue their dreams and goals without the fear of losing Medicaid.”

De Varona said there will be an MiABLE informational session from 2-4 p.m. on June 18, which the public is invited to attend to ask more questions about the program. The session will take place at Disabilty Advocates of Kent County, located at 3600 Camelot Drive SE.

For more information about MiABLE, those interested can visit www.miable.org.