The brewing of trouble at the Polish church

One would imagine that with the early Catholic contingent of Manistee made up of French, Irish, German and Polish people all sharing a single church, that the different languages, attitudes and traditions of said parishioners might make the “situation” a little…testy (to say the least) among the various factions.

With this in mind, as well as a steadily growing congregation, the Polish sect decided to break away, form their own congregation and construct their own church, called St. Joseph Polish Catholic Church.

In mid-May of 1885, Father W. Grochowski was installed as the pastor of the congregation and by the end of that year a church structure had been built as well as a school. Over the next several years, the congregation continued to grow as did an animosity between a portion of the congregation and Father Grochowski.

This hostility, largely due to the belief that Father Grochowski was stealing money from the congregation by placing an exorbitant amount of tax on parishioners to support the church, endured through 1889 when (at first) a lawsuit involving several members of the Polish St. Joseph Society and the priest came before the local court. Details on the case were published in the Manistee Times Sentinel on February 22, 1889. Portions of the original article follow:

“The case of The People vs. several members of the Polish Catholic Church, in which the Polish Priest, Father Grochowski, was complaining witness, came to a close Wednesday afternoon after having occupied the attention of the court about four days. The jury, after having been out 25 minutes, rendered a verdict of not guilty as charged.

“The defendants claim that the priest wanted to disband the Society; that the society appointed a committee to wait upon the priest and ascertain his reasons for wishing to disband the society; that defendants were appointed such committee; that in the meantime the Priest had been warned that trouble was brewing, and he had better look a little out; that the Priest was frightened, having been forewarned, and did not give the committee a satisfactory answer when they approached his house, but shut the door in fear of the large number of Polish people outside, so the defendants testified.

“The witnesses on the part of the prosecution testified that the defendants went to the Priest’s house with troubled minds and some with stones or bricks in their hands, and attempted to force the door open and pull the priest out, with the intention of doing him bodily harm, etc. The defense denied these charges and all the way through the witnesses for the prosecution and defense flatly contradicted each other.

“It is evident that the priest wanted to get rid of the president of the Polish St. Joseph Society by disbanding it; that the president of that society was determined to get rid of the priest by making hostile demonstrations – money matters having been the original cause of the difficulty. A four days’ church trial in court is not calculated to engender a surplus of brotherly love, either among the prominent actors or their followers. Such rows are discreditable to the parties at either end of the fight.”

The flames, such as they were, between Father Grochowski and a portion of the members of St. Joseph Church could not be quelled by forgiveness or time but rather grew worse culminating in a large, angry mob that eventually dragged the priest out of his home.

The Manistee Advocate, whose article will serve as the primary source of next week’s column, dubbed the occurrence, “Polish War!”