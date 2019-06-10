‘Todd Reed’s Photography Retrospective’ at LACA this month

LUDINGTON — For nearly 50 years outdoor photographer Todd Reed has been capturing breathtaking scenes from around Michigan.

The Ludington based photographer, considered one of the best in the United States, will display images from throughout his illustrious career at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA), 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.

“Todd Reed’s Photography Retrospective: 49 Years and Counting” will be on display in LACA’s main gallery June 4-29 during business hours (from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays) or during special events taking place this month.

Prior to opening Todd & Brad Reed Photography Gallery with his son, Brad, Todd spent the beginning of his photographic career (23 years) as a photojournalist for the Ludington Daily News, where he won dozens of awards for his photos.

Todd’s love of the Great Lakes was enriched by 33 years of service in the Coast Guard Reserve. In 1988, the U.S. Coast Guard honored him as top “Outstanding Enlisted Reservist” in the nation.

In 1998, Todd’s image “God’s Light,” which shows a lightning bolt hitting near the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse, won third place overall in the Nikon International Photography Contest. The North American Nature Photography Association has featured both Todd’s and Brad’s images.

The Reeds had a cover image and main feature story in Outdoor Photographer Magazine in October 2016.

Todd and Brad Reed’s photographic artwork is featured at Todd & Brad Reed Photography Gallery in downtown Ludington or at www.ToddandBradReed.com.