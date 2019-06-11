Fewer penalties for concealed carry in gun-free zones under House bills

By Lauren Gibbons

MLive.com, Walker, Mich.

LANSING — Concealed carry holders caught carrying in “gun-free” zones would face fewer repercussions under legislation cleared by a House Committee Tuesday.

Currently, state law mandates a tiered system of punishment based on the number of offenses of carrying concealed in prohibited areas like schools, churches, sports arenas and hospitals. A first offense is a civil infraction punishable by up to a $500 fine and a six-month license suspension, a second offense is a misdemeanor coupled with revocation of the person’s concealed pistol license and a third offense is a felony.

House Bills 4200 and 4201, sponsored by Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St.Clair Twp., would change the penalty to a civil infraction with a possible fine of up to $100 regardless of any prior offenses.

Testifying about the bills in the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee Tuesday, Eisen said his intent was to “designed to lessen the stress and burden” of CPL holders worrying about whether they’d crossed into a prohibited area.

Eisen likened the situation to people driving faster than the speed limit in their car, noting drivers don’t immediately get their license revoked after two speeding offenses.

“By simply crossing a line, you can become a felon or have a misdemeanor — they can take your license away from you,” he said of CPL holders who carry in prohibited zones.

Democrats on the committee expressed concerns the legislation would lead to more violations of existing law, and potentially make gun-free zones less safe.

Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, said he was willing to give a first-time violator the benefit of the doubt, but quipped that if it’s a person’s third time carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited area, “they’re stupid — that’s the bottom line.”

“If you’re going to do this, people should have more training,” Chirkun said.

The bills were opposed by Moms Demand Action at the hearing. Cindy Kalogeropoulos, a volunteer with the group, testified that the legislation “ignores the reality” of gun violence in Michigan and would reassure individuals that they can and should carry hidden, loaded firearms in prohibited areas.

The committee didn’t take up the bills for a vote Tuesday, but Committee Chair Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, said he anticipated moving the bills soon. They would have to move through the committee process, be voted on by the full House and Senate, and be signed by the governor to become law.