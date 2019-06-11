Interlochen man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop

COLFAX TWP., BENZIE COUNTY — An Interlochen man was arrested on Sunday in Benzie County for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

Jared Bluhm, 22, is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) – third or subsequent offense; assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer; and driving while license suspended.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post stopped a Jeep on Lindy Road near Copemish Road around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday for lane and equipment violations.

When the car stopped, the driver immediately opened his door and fled into the nearby woods. Troopers apprehended him a short time later.

A 19-year-old Benzonia man was identified as the vehicle’s passenger. Troopers found evidence that Bluhm was intoxicated, and had two or more previous OWI convictions. A record check further showed his license was suspended.

Bluhm is lodged in the Benzie County Jail.

The case was sent to the Benzie County Prosecutor, who issued a felony warrant. Bluhm was arraigned on Monday in the 85th District Court.