KND board approves tax rates

BRETHREN — The Kaleva Norman Dickson Board of Education took action following a budget hearing to approve the legal and intended tax rate for both the general fund and debt return funds.

Manistee County School Business Cooperative director of finance Kris Mauntler reported to the board in a written report about those rates.

“The non-homestead taxable value for 2019 upon which the 18 mills is levied totals $131,045,465,” said Mauntler. “This is an increase of $3,443,673 from the 2018 taxable value of $127,601,792. We will not need to apply a Headlee rollback for the 2019 levy.”

Mauntler also informed the board with her memo that they will need to levy 4.15 mills for the debt return which was the same as last year.

When board members exited from the budget hearing they approved both the general fund operations (non-homestead millage) and the debt levy.

Under personnel, the board approved the resignation of sixth grade teacher Sherrie Ingraham and the hiring of elementary teacher Rachel Peabody.

“Rachel already kind of started out with us this year helping in our third grade classroom,” said superintendent Marlen Cordes.

Approval was also given by the board to the second reading of NEOLA policies and to the district’s Michigan High School Athletic Association membership for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.

Board members were also reminded that the July board meeting would be moving to 7 p.m. on July 15 in the school media center. The board usually meets on the second Monday of the month.

Principal Jakob Veith was supposed to have his evaluation be completed at this meeting, but the board agreed to move it back to the July meeting.

Cordes also updated the board on activities at the legislative level in Lansing.

“We are being are told we could see an increase of $180 per pupil in our upcoming budget,” said Cordes.

There also was some discussion on the no-fault car insurance legislation that was passed pretty easily, even though the governor said she would never pass it in that form.

“The suspicion is that something is going to happen in the way of a gas tax or school funding so we have to keep our fingers crossed there,” said Cordes.

Cordes also said there was discussion on the 1,098 hours that schools have to put in during a school year and going back to the way it was before the 2014-15 school year. At that time schools could use 30 hours of professonal development count toward the total hours.

“That was changed after 2014-15 where you had to have 1,098 contact hours, well now they are talking about going back to the way it was,” said Cordes.