Lil’ Sabers Field Day a big success

MANISTEE — Elementary students at Manistee Catholic Central recently took part in the annual Lil’ Sabers Field Day at Saber Stadium.

Every year the event his held to mark the end of another school year. The day was an opportunity for students from all grade levels to get out and have some fun in the sun taking part in a variety of activities. Students took part in exciting relay games, scavenger hunts, crafts and face painting during the morning.

After working up a good appetite students were treated a delicious lunch compliments of the Gunia Family, the Fischer Family, Choppo’s Northside Pub, and Miller’s Produce.

The Divine Mercy Rosary Society donated funds which allowed each student to receive prizes and awards upon completion of the scavenger hunt.

Also joining in the fun and festivities that day was Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan and Trooper Ingalls from the Michigan State Police.