Looking Back for June 12

40 YEARS AGO

Law enforcement program at WSCC

West Shore Community College has been approved by the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Training Council for a pre-employment training program in law enforcement, according Terry Luxford, acting dean of occupational education. Students graduating from the program will have received training that will quality them to be immediately employe by local law enforcement agencies.

Ex-Cell-O on strike

Workers at the Manistee plant of Ex-Cell-O Corporation walked off their jobs today charging the company with unfair labor practices. Members of Local 213, Allied Industrial Workers, AFL-CIO, manned picket lines this morning after an earlier election had shown an overwhelming vote to strike. The strike is expected to idle approximately 280 workers.

60 YEARS AGO

County CMU grads

Central Michigan University awarded 911 degrees and certificates Sunday to the first graduating class from CMU. Previously, the institution was known as Central Michigan College. Among the graduates were: Roger Carlson, Richard Asiala, Alan Fennell, Nancy Ann Goodreau, Shirley Jean Cunningham.

80 YEARS AGO

Beautify Manistee

All residents living along US-31 are notified by Miss Ethel Larsen, chairman of Beautify Manistee, that 50 dozen plants will be available for their use tomorrow between the hours of 10 and noon at the Lakeside plant exchange at the corner of Fifth and Maple streets. The plants, cosmos, stock, and gaillardias, contributed by persons who have an oversupply of these varieties.

Hebner warns upon parking

Police Chief Roy C. Hebner issued a warning today about parking in restricted zones indicated by yellow markers on the pavement. “The yellow lines with ‘No Parking’ in large yellow letters which mark the restricted zones apply during all of the 24 hours of each day,” he said.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum