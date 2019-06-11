M State announces academic honors for Spring Semester

MANKATO Minn. — Minnesota State Community and Technical College has recognized nearly 1,300 students for academic honors during the 2019 Spring Semester.

The M State President’s List includes 609 students who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled for at least six credits of college-level coursework.

The Dean’s List includes 669 students who earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six credits of college-level coursework.

Area students recognized for their academic achievements include Craig Luomala of Wellston who made the president’s list.

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.