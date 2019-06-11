MAPS will do late start Mondays for 2019-20 school year

MANISTEE — Parents with students in the Manistee Area Public Schools were notified last week in a letter from superintendent Ron Stoneman that there will be changes in the start up time for classes on Mondays during the 2019-20 school year.

“Our district leadership team has developed an initiative to better serve the needs of our student population through improved professional development practices,” said Stoneman. “For the 2019-20 school year the MAPS district will be implementing late start Mondays.”

Stoneman explained that each Monday the school day will begin 30 minutes later for all MAPS students than the usual starting time in each building. What this move will do is allow for a 45 minute weekly meeting, which only requires a 30 minute delayed start.

“The time will be devoted to collaborative work for teaching staff to focus on professional development initiatives to promote student success,” said Stonemen.

A Professional Learning Community (PLC) is an ongoing process in which educators work collaboratively in recurring cycles of collective inquiry and action research to achieve better results for the students they serve. PLC Communities operate under the assumption that the key to improved learning for students is continuous job-embedded learning for educators.

During this time teachers will will do the following:

• Implementing eductional goals of the the district;

• Planning assessments, curriculum and instruction based on in-depth understanding of student data;

• Developing cross disciplinary activities through collaborative teamwork; and

• Designing intervention and enrichment opportunities to address individual student need. The new schedule for Mondays in the MAPS district is as follows:

Monday:

• MMHS: supervision begins 8 a.m. start time is 8:30 a.m. and end time is 2:55 p.m.

• Kennedy Elementary: supervision begins at 8:05 a.m., start time is 8:25 a.m. and end time is 3:10 p.m.

• Jefferson Elementary: supervision begins at 8:10 a.m., start time is 8:25 a.m. and end time is 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday:

• MMHS: supervision begins at 7:30 a.m., start time is 8:05 a.m. and end time is 2:55 p.m.

• Kennedy Elementary: supervision begins at 7:40 a.m. start time is 7:55 a.m. and end time is 3:10 p.m.

• Jefferson Elementary: supervision begins at 7:40 a.m. start time is 8 a.m. and end time is 3:15 p.m.

“In planning this change we want to minimize disruption to our families and their schedules as much as possible,” said Stoneman. “Please know that we will continue working on details of this plan, which will include transportation and other logistics, and will keep you informed as all of the details are finalized.”

This will be done all Monday’s during the 2019-2020 school year beginning with the first Monday of the year on Sept. 9.

In the past the district has done six half days throughout the school year for professional development. The late start Mondays will be replacing most of those half days. Breakfast will be still offered each day of the week for students.

Bus schedules will remain the same for the Tuesday through Friday as they currently stand. On Mondays students will be picked up 30 minutes later than the rest of the week.