Red Cross campaign urges donors to fill ‘Missing Types’

LANSING — The American Red Cross launched its “Missing Types” campaign to raise awareness for lifesaving blood donations, and urge the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the letters representing the main blood groups – are disappearing from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients.

When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B, O and AB blood types go missing from hospital shelves, patient care and medical treatments are impacted.

Blood transfusion is the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the U.S. Blood can only come from volunteer blood donors, yet only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood.

“Just last month, the Red Cross experienced a critical shortage of type O blood. When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “That’s why we are asking those eligible to help fill the missing types by making a donation appointment today. Don’t wait for the letters A, B and O to go missing from hospital shelves again.”

Donors can help fill the missing types by making an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling (800)-RED-CROSS.

A 2019 national survey, conducted on behalf of the Red Cross, revealed a disconnect between the public’s perception of blood donations and the realities of patient transfusion needs.

A third of the public has never considered that blood may not be available when a loved one needs it. Just last month, the Red Cross had only six units of type O blood available for every 100,000 people, but more than twice that is needed every day.

Blood transfusion is one of the most common hospital procedures in the U.S. but, “Never really thought about it” was the primary reason 26 percent of people do not give blood.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities from June 11-30 in Mason County:

• Scottville — June 12 from noon to 5:45 p.m. at the Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St.; and

• Ludington — From noon to 5:45 p.m. on June 20 located at the Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.