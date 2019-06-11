Rep. O’Malley to hold Roads Town Hall in Manistee

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Republicans and State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, invite residents of Manistee County to attend a town hall meeting next week, which will focus on transportation issues and road funding proposals.

As chair of the House Transportation Committee, O’Malley recently began weeks of special hearings to discuss the disconnect between road funding and road quality. The goal of these hearings is to take a comprehensive look inside the current state of Michigan’s road funding system to identify what works and what needs improvement.

The town hall will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday at The Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee.

“I have been hard at work asking the questions you want answered,” O’Malley said. “My goal for this town hall is to share the findings of my committee, discuss our current system for funding roads, and hear your input on new proposals facing the Legislature.”

The event is open to the public, and there is no cost to attend.

For more information, contact the Manistee County Republicans at manisteegop@hotmail.com or O’Malley’s office at (517) 373-0825 or email him at JackOMalley@house.mi.gov.