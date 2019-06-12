Civic Players announces casting for Legally Blonde The Musical

MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players have announced casting for their summer production of the hit blockbuster, Legally Blonde The Musical.

Directed by Tom Richert and choreographed by Katie Biehl, with orchestra direction and vocal direction by Bob Brenner and Amanda Feyen, performances will run June 28, 29 and July 5, 6 at 7:30 p.m. and June 30 and July 7 at 2 p.m. at the historic Ramsdell Theatre.

The cast will be headed by Angelina Sam as Elle Woods with Leanna Engwall (Paulette), Rylie Kruer (Emmett), Ryland Gigante (Warner), Roxy Jefferies (Vivienne), Jennie Golaszewski (Brooke), Leah Snyder (Margot), Lauren Hanna (Serena), Sarah Sheathelm (Pilar) and Blade Gates (Callahan).

The production will feature costume design by Susan Meyers. John Storms-Rohm serves as accompanist and Ryan Biller as stage manager.

The delightful cast also includes Bishop Davis, Zane DenHartog, Anthony Erlandson, Josh Gordon, Killian Kruer, Laura Lambert, Kaitelynne Lange, Dane Liske, Magnolia Madsen, Caroline Nellist, Liam Quinn, MacKenzie Reed, Drake Reid, Lillie Schafer, Johnny Starrman, Nadine Underwood and Kyle Wojcik.

Elle Woods is the college sweetheart and homecoming queen who doesn’t take no for an answer. So when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her for someone “serious,” Elle puts down the credit cards, hits the books, and heads to Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style. The musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Tickets for Manistee Civic Player’s production of Legally Blonde will be available at the door or by calling (231) 723-7188.