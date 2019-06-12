Forest Service plan aims to stop littering, poor behavior on three rivers

NORMAN TWP. — Huron-Manistee National Forests officials revealed a new action plan as an alternative to the previously proposed alcohol ban on “wild and scenic” sections of the AuSable, Manistee and Pine rivers.

The USDA Forest Service and a working group of community partners spoke on its new campaign, “It’s all yours,” at Norman Township Hall on Wednesday.

The plan takes on a self-policing perspective, while also emphasizing public safety, education and natural resource preservation.

Leslie Auriemmo, Huron-Manistee National Forests supervisor, said they will not implement the alcohol ban this year. Instead, they will educate river users, empower good stewardship and implement the 1968 National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

“Visitors today and this summer will be able to consume alcohol responsibly,” Auriemmo said. “However, the Forest Service is still working to alleviate inappropriate behavior on these rivers.”

In February 2019, the Forest Service proposed an alcohol ban on parts of the AuSable, Manistee and Pine Wild and Scenic Rivers to address ongoing issues with excessive alcohol consumption, including visitor safety, illegal trespass, harassment of river users and widespread littering.

“These challenges have excluded many recreationists from enjoying these rivers, especially families that don’t want to expose their children and themselves to this type of behavior,” Auriemmo said. “It also has damaged the natural resources of the rivers.”

The ban was put on hold after overwhelming concern from the public was received.

“After announcing the ban, my staff and I spoke and corresponded with hundreds of members of the public,” she said. “These conversations revealed that people felt that they wanted to enjoy alcohol responsibly on the rivers but they don’t want to see drunk and disorderly conduct.”

This year, Auriemmo said the working group will work with the Forest Service, local businesses and other partners to promote river safety and etiquette.

“They are all yours; these rivers are all yours,” she said. “They’re yours to enjoy, they’re yours to share and they’re yours to sustain for further generations.”

Action plan objectives include organizing river clean ups and other events; working with media to develop safety service announcements; and providing mesh bags and ties to river users at landings, liveries and local businesses.

“We will be supplying (mesh bags) at all of our landing sites, and our liveries have agreed to supply some of these as well,” said Nate Peeters, Forest Service public affairs officer. “We will be, hopefully, giving them out to other businesses to make sure folks are tying their possessions into their watercraft so if they tip they do not lose them.”

Peeters said the campaign not only targets floaters, paddlers and anglers, but also those who stay and visit the area, throughout the summer and fall months

“We want people to be able to go down the river and enjoy an alcoholic beverage responsibly, but we don’t want to see drunk and disorderly behavior,” Peeters said. “What we are trying to do is to promote a consistent set of rules that everybody can follow, to help promote safe and sustainable recreation on these rivers.”

Those in attendance on Wednesday included leaders like Jeff Dontz, Manistee County Board of Commissioners chairman; Jacob Miltner, Pine River Paddlesports coowner; Richard Mobley, Norman Township supervisor; Joy Van Drie, of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau; Michael Wendt, coowner of Twin Oaks Campground; Gary Wnuk, Alcona County Board of Commissioners; and more.

“(The action plan) is a constructive end-result that we hope will bring positive dividends to those utilizing the resource,” said Dontz. “It encourages people to be cognizant of their fellow citizens, have quality recreational experiences, and maintain our natural resources.”

Wendt, who serves on the community working group, said as a business owner, he has witnessed disorderly behavior and littering on the rivers due to excessive alcohol consumption. He said it’s on the public to educate others.

“We are really pushing the word out to get people to take responsibility for their own actions and always be respectful of other people, not just in our campground but on our rivers,” he said. “When you disrespect people they don’t want to come back, and that’s bad for business and it’s gonna hurt all of us.”

A loss of business and tourism were concerns posed by the public, if the ban were upheld.

“We don’t pay taxes, but we want to be a benefit to these communities,” Auriemmo said. “We want to offer something so that we can ultimately help the economies of these communities.”

Jacob Miltner, who also serves on the community working group, said his family-owned business has experienced a loss of patronage from disorderly behavior.

“I’ve lost far more business from alcohol being used on these rivers than I would lose if alcohol was banned,” Miltner said. “We are locals, I get it, but there’s alcohol bans all over public-use areas and recreation areas. It’s for a reason; it’s because it gets abused.”

While the Huron-Manistee National Forests has five law enforcement officers, Auriemmo said they are going to need help from the public.

“It’s not going to be over night that we are going to change culture,” she said. “The Forest Service is not going to be able to do this alone.”

Patrick Wiese, Forest Service law enforcement officer, said policing people on the rivers and in the forests can be a challenge.

“I cannot do it alone; I try, but I do have excellent friends in the DNR, State Police and sheriff’s departments,” Wiese said. “We are not going to see how many tickets we can write, but we are going to try and keep things straight and keep people responsible — we do need help.”

For now, the ban is off, but Auriemmo said it could be imposed in the future, as a last resort.

Questions and comments can be sent by email to r9_hmnf_website@fs.fed.us, by calling (231) 775-2421 or by letter to the Huron-Manistee National Forests: Community Working Group, 1755 S Mitchell Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.

The action plan can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/.