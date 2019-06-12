Gus Macker registration at Lakeview Elementary

LUDINGTON — Stearns Park Beach will soon be flooded with basketball enthusiasts for the 28th Annual Gus Macker Charity 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

Registration times for the event have been set at Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington:

● June 14, 3-9 p.m.

● June 15, 7 a.m.- noon

After noon Saturday, participants may look for registration information at the Main Stage at Stearns Park.

Athletes can also sign up for Saturday’s new Dinky Dunk Contest for ages 12 and under, as well as the Slam Dunk Contest at Center Stage. Preliminaries for the Dinky Dunk will take place Saturday from 2-5PM. Finals for the competition will take place after 3-on-3 play has been completed. Cost of entry is $5 per person. The Slam Dunk Contest will follow the Dinky Dunk Finals, between 6-7 p.m. Cost of entry is $20 per person.

Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity event, benefiting local sports and service clubs, and organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year. The event is sponsored by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by Meijer Corporation.

Last year’s Ludington tournament resulted in over $32,000 in donations back to the community. The Family Resource Center and school athletic departments were among the recipients. For more information on the June 15-16 tournament, go to macker.com/ludington-mi/ or call the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, (231) 845-0324.