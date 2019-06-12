LACA to host free summer concert series in Waterfront Park

LUDINGTON — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) is excited to announce the inaugural season of the LACA Summer Concert Series, a free public concert series Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in downtown Ludington’s Waterfront Park.

The 11-week LACA Summer Concert Series will debut June 19 with a performance by the Paul Nelson Band and will continue through Aug. 28. This free family friendly concert series features world class Jazz, Blues, Pop/Rock and R&B music from internationally acclaimed touring artists.

The Paul Nelson Band features power house guitarist and 2015 Grammy winner Paul Nelson, long-time guitarist for the Johnny Winter Band. Touring the world for decades, he has played alongside Eric Clapton, Joe Walsh, Dr. John and many other great. A diverse blues-rock fusion based sophisticated journey of boundless energy, displaying ferocious solo sections, yet showing his control over an emotional side of playing while holding it all together with a tasteful melodic sense.

Musical acts slated to take part in the LACA Summer Concert Series include, Paul Nelson Band, June 19; Chris Buckley Quartet, June 26; Organissimo, July 3; Double Trouble, July 10; Carla Cooke, The Sam Cooke Experience, July 17; Planet D Note, July 24; The Phil DeGreg Trio w/ Petra van Nuis, July 31; Tell Yo Mama, Aug. 7; James Armstrong, Aug. 14; Cheryl Hodge Group, Aug. 21; and Sunset Groove, Aug. 28.

“LACA is thrilled to be able to offer our community a free family friendly concert series,” said LACA operations manager Andrew Skinner.

“Part of the art center’s vision is to foster a community where arts and culture bring us together, feed the creative spirit and fuel community growth, and this series does just that,” Skinner said. “What could be better than gathering with new and old friends on the lush grass of Waterfront Park and listening to world renowned musicians perform all while taking in ta breathtaking sunset and the evening arrival of the S.S. Badger.”

The LACA performance at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington will serve as the series’ inclement weather location.

While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, putting on the series is not free to the art center. LACA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area business interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or by calling LACA at (231) 845-2787.