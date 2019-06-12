Looking Back for June 13

40 YEARS AGO

Commemorative air tour

Approximately 100 people watched a brief ceremony yesterday morning at Manistee Blacker Airport as Charles Avery of the Michigan Aeronautics Commission presented a plaque to Charles Schoedel, chairman of the Manistee Airport Authority, commemorating the Authority’s many years of service to aviation in the community. The Manistee facility was one of several stops this week for an air tour that is currently being flown around the state in recognition of the Michigan Aeronautics Commission’s 50th Anniversary.

Non-profit status studied

Emphasizing that they were not making any recommendations but rather “examining an alternative” the board of directors at West Shore Hospital yesterday urged the Manistee County Board of Commissioners to consider turning the county-owned hospital over to a non-profit organization. The move would permit the hospital to borrow more than $2 million necessary to make improvements and additions which are being required by various regulatory agencies.

60 YEARS AGO

Spoor is Queen

Miss Shari Spoor, 16 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilford Spoor of Bear Lake, was selected as Miss Copemish on Tuesday evening. She is a senior at Copemish High School. Shari will compete with the girls previously announced as in the contest and with Miss Thompsonville, who was chosen Wednesday night, at the area contest on June 13 at 8 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

80 YEARS AGO

Senior school days are over

The class of 1939 – 122 strong – bade a collective farwell during Commencement exercises in the Manistee High School auditorium. When the graduating ceremonies were over most of the Seniors hastened out to Drew’s Pavilion in Onekama for a final farewell party. Many faculty members attended the dance.

Country Club plans made

The first team competition among Country Club members is expected to begin in a few days. The club members will be divided into three teams. Dr. Tom Maxwell, tournament champion, will captain one team, while Sid Kann and D.T. McCormick will captain the others. The teams will be divided as evenly as possible, and all contestants will play from scratch.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum