Manistee Shoreline Showcase presents Paul Nelson Band

MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase opens its 2019 Summer Concert Series with Grammy award winning guitarist Paul Nelson on June 18 at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo.

Paul is recognized as one of today’s top modern blues/rock guitar masters. His performance and production on Johnny Winters 2014 release “Step Back” won a Grammy for “Best Blues Album of the Year.” Guitar Magazine says Paul Nelson is an “A-List Guitar Player” and “one of the most technically dazzling players around today.”

Concerts are held on consecutive Tuesday evenings from 7- 9:15 p.m. Rain/wind location will be at the Armory Youth Project Building located just east of First Street Beach. Shows are free of charge but donations are always appreciated.