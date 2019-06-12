Milo G. Beman IV: Gallery on display at LACA all month

LUDINGTON — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host Milo G. Beman IV: Gallery Show during the month of June in its performance hall gallery. Beman’s show will include over 30 paintings, many featuring scenes from Ludington and the surrounding area.

The art center will host a public artist reception from 5-7 p.m. on June 14 to give community members a chance to visit with the artist. The reception is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.

Beman’s interest in art began as a young boy, and his early drawings in pen and markers were mainly capturing the likeness of the characters he admired from television. As Beman has grown, so has his mastery of the craft by combining varied artists’ tools and techniques. When drawing today his utensils range from pen and ink, colored pencils and pastels to markers and charcoal; when painting, he enjoys working with pastels, oils, acrylics, and gouache.

Influenced by the work of some of the world’s most renowned impressionists, Beman cites Van Gogh, Cezanne and Toulouse-Lautrec among his favorite painters.

“Whenever I see a beautiful view of a landscape or an interesting individual, I usually sketch it on paper and try to remember it by labeling the colors for the composition of the painting I envision [completing later],” Beman says.

Beman’s passion for the arts is contagious and his vantage point is unique. Diagnosed with autism at the young age of three, through the years he has carefully been guided through proactive steps to cultivate his strong aptitude for the arts. With the guidance, coaching and encouragement of his family, friends and mentors, Beman has long challenged himself always to do his best by laboring over minute details to perfect his work.

Using a variety of textiles ranging from canvas to cardboard, Beman assumed the nickname “The Green Painter” because he saves cardboard to use for oil paintings and pastel drawings. “The paint,” he says, “dries much quicker in only a day or two.”

Inspired by scenery, favorite vacation spots and old postcards, as well as photographs from magazines and newspapers, Beman loves to paint what he knows best and loves most including still life and portraits of friends and relatives. In the last few years, Beman has been commissioned and has sold a number of paintings.

As he works to tell the many distinct stories of life through his own unique perspective, Beman continues to push his skills to the next level. In exploring new opportunities and crafting.