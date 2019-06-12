PLA announces Onekama’s Concerts in the Park lineup

ONEKAMA — The concert committee of the Portage Lake Association is proud to announce its Summer 2019 lineup for the Monday Night Concerts in the Park series.

These concerts have been a community favorite for many years and feature a wide range of music from local favorite performers to rising stars on the Michigan music scene. These family-friendly concerts will begin on July 1 and continue through Aug. 19.

This summer’s schedule will feature:

• July 1 — Shrock Brothers Band, featuring Peter Madcat Ruth: Blues-Jazz family band, featuring Grammy-winner Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica;

• July 8 — the Rough and Tumble: Americana-folk duo for the faint of heart/strong of will;

• July 15 — Miriam Pico and David Chown: Pop, light rock, show tunes and blues;

• July 22 — Scottville Clown Band: An evening of musical hijinks from the famous Clown Band;

• July 29 — Elvis Tribute by Jake Slater;

• Aug. 5 — Awesome Distraction: Acoustic sound with beautifully blended voices;

• Aug.12 — Benzie Playboys: Authentic Cajun music; and

• Aug. 19 — Jim Hawley and the Piano Man: Music of Elton John and Billy Joel.

All concerts are in the Onekama Village Park on M-22, starting at 7 p.m. There is no charge but donations are welcome and encouraged (watch for the Bucket Brigade). Bring lawn chairs, or blankets and picnic baskets. For more information on each band, visit www.Onekama.info or follow PLA on Facebook at 1, – Onekama, Michigan.