ROXANNE ROWLEY: Dad the Spider Squasher

By ROXANNE ROWLEY

Guest Columnist

As Father’s Day draws near it is a good time to reflect on our dads, how much they mean to us and how they helped shape us into the adults we have become. Dads are there, stalwart and steady, to squash spiders and trap mice. He can fix broken toys and reach the high places. He teaches his kids to play catch and how to swim. He bravely and often impatiently helps his teens learn how to drive a car, a job not for the faint of heart.

Dads have a sometimes gruff exterior that gives way to gentleness as his rough and calloused hands tenderly caress a child’s fevered brow or push back a tendril of wayward hair. Fathers do worry about their sons and daughters; even though they try not showing too much emotion sometimes.

My Mom was the actual disciplinarian when we were growing up. Dad was kind of a pushover. If we were sent to bed without supper, he often snuck us a peanut butter sandwich or a candy bar to tide us over. However, even a pushover has his limits and with six kids those limits got tested from time to time. Fortunately we kids figured out pretty quickly to stay within our boundaries and not test either Mom or Dad too often.

When we were small our gift to Dad on Father’s Day was often a tie, soap-on-a-rope or some smelly cheap aftershave. The gift was accompanied by an artfully and childishly crafted card. He always seemed genuinely appreciative of the ties, even though he only owned one suit and I am sure he was dubious about that odoriferous aftershave.

As we grew older, Dad appreciated our presence much more than presents on Father’s Day. If it was nice he would sit in his favorite lawn chair outdoors, surveying his little kingdom. There might be a cookout or a picnic to celebrate his day. He was just happy to have his kids and grandkids around. My dad was kind of a quiet man, but his smiles of contentment as he watched the little ones play spoke volumes.

Dad’s last Father’s Day was rather poignant coming just a few months after Mom died.

He was recovering from surgery and doing remarkably well. The little great grand kids were in high gear and everyone was enjoying their antics. I spent a lot of the time that afternoon just observing Dad and remembering the Father’s Days from my childhood. He was my hero then, my spider squasher, my encourager when I was in college.

He and Mom raised six kids on a limited budget. They taught us the value of working hard, the importance of keeping your word, and the worth of family. And now we all squash our own spiders.

Roxanne Rowley is a retired early childhood educator and consultant. She enjoys writing and has had numerous articles published related to early childhood issues.