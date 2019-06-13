DALLAS JONES: Sermon on the mount — Blessed are the pure in heart

By DALLAS JONES

Guest Columnist

The greatest person who ever lived on the earth delivered one of the greatest sermons ever delivered, known as the Sermon on the Mount. This article is about “Blessed are the Pure in Heart: for they shall see God” (Matthew 5: 8 in the Bible)

What does pure in heart mean in the scriptures? It refers to being free of sin and guilt from the transgression of God’s laws of personal conduct. Its primary focus is keeping ourselves from immoral or sexual sins. Some dictionary definitions of words in the Bible that relate to sexual impurity might be helpful.

Lascivious/Lasciviousness: Characterized by lust; lewd, exciting sexual desires.

Lust/Lustful: Intense or unrestrained sexual craving; obsessive desire.

Lewd: Preoccupied with sex and sexual desire; lustful.

Sensual/sensuality: Excessive devotion to sensual pleasures; gratification of the physical appetites.

Whore/Whoredom: A prostitute. fornication. In Biblical use: idolatry. Sexual sins.

Fornication: Sexual intercourse between a man and woman not married to each other.

Adultery: Voluntary sexual intercourse between a married person and a partner other than the lawful spouse.

Pornography: Pornography is any material depicting or describing the human body or sexual conduct in a way that arouses sexual feelings. It is distributed through many media, including magazines, books, television, movies, music, and the internet. It is as harmful to the spirit as tobacco, alcohol, and drugs are to the body. Using pornographic material in any way is a violation of a commandment of God: “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, Thou shalt not commit adultery: But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart” (Matthew 5: 27-28 in the Bible) Pornography is tragically addictive. Like other addictions, it leads people to experiment and to seek more powerful stimulations. Those who experiment with it and allow themselves to remain caught in its trap will find that it will destroy them, degrading their minds, hearts, and spirits. It will rob them of self-respect and of their sense of the beauties of life. It will tear them down and lead them to evil thoughts and possibly evil actions. It will cause terrible damage to their present and future Marriages and family relationships.

How Serious are Sexual Sins

An ancient prophet said to his son: “Know ye not, my son, that these things are an abomination in the sight of the Lord; yea, most abominable above all sins save it be the shedding of innocent blood or denying the Holy Ghost…Now my son, I would that ye should repent and forsake your sins, and go no more after the lusts of your eyes,… for except ye do this ye can in nowise inherit the kingdom of God…” (Alma 39: 5, 9 p. 306 in the Book of Mormon)

Seeing God and Being in His Presence

If we will purify our hearts, we are promised to not only see our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ, but also be privileged to be in Their presence.

The Savior said, “He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.” (John 14:21 in the Bible) The Savior also said, “…let virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly; then shall thy confidence wax strong in the presence of God;… ” (Doctrine & Covenants 121: 45 p. 242)

Dallas Jones is local leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For a more detailed discussion on the pure in heart call (231) 383-8359 or send an email to dallasjones8349@yahoo.com.