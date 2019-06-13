Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County to host UpCycled Arts event

BENZIE COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County will be hosting its inaugural UpCycled Art and Crafts Exhibit and Auction, featuring art created from salvaged materials.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Grow Benzie, located at 5885 Frankfort Highway in Benzonia.

Area artists and crafters were invited to use their creativity, vision and skills to create art and crafts from salvaged materials. Their work will be exhibited during the event and sold at a silent auction.

All proceeds will benefit Benzie Habitat.

For more information, visit benziehabitat.org, email info@benziehabitat.org or call the office at (231) 399-0300.