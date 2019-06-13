High water levels submerge Manistee piers, beaches covered in debris

MANISTEE — Manistee’s pier was nearly under water today due to historical high water levels and high winds on Lake Michigan.

The Manistee North Pier Head and South Breakwater were just about submerged in Lake Michigan for a period of time during morning hours. Local officials are asking people to stay off the piers while conditions are unsafe.

In Manistee, a lakeshore flood advisory was put out by the National Weather Service from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, while northwest winds gusted up to 40 mph and waves were witnessed at 5-10 feet.

The National Weather Service also advised a possibility of beach and shoreline erosion.

Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Safety director, said with rising water levels and debris

washing up on shore, people are asked to stay clear of the piers and not participate in risky behavior.

“When the conditions are like this, people like to go down by the water to check things out,” he said. “When there’s high water out by the pier area we ask people to not take those steps out on the pier and view it from a far.”

For those who are driving in flooded areas, Kozal said be aware that pools of water in the roadway could

be difficult to drive through.

“If you are out and about and driving around, try to stay clear of areas that could be impacted by rising water levels,” he said. “You never know how deep that water is — stay away and be safe.”

Due to the high water levels, officials are asking boaters and swimmers to take concern with the following items:

• High water levels may cause difficulty with swimming, steering a boat or any watercraft;

• Flooding and high water levels can cause an abnormal amount of debris in the water;

• Strong currents and deep water is a possibility in many areas; and

• Access routes could be eliminated or altered.

Boaters are also warned to be vigilant when driving, if the pier is not visible.

“When you can’t see if there’s a pier, make sure that you are very aware of locations of the piers and breakwater,” Kozal said.

The water levels also washed up a large amount of driftwood and dune grass. Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee was observed with a larger volume of debris than average.

People are asked to take caution while objects like nails or other unsafe debris could be scattered on the beaches. Department of Public Works director Jeff Mikula said crews will start cleaning up on Friday, and likely for days to come.

“It’s just going to keep washing up, there’s just a tremendous amount of logs, grass, docks, parts of structures that were floating in Lake Michigan,” Mikula said. “When we get the right wind it traps it and deposits it up on our beaches. The last few years, it’s been a lot of grass and this year we are getting a lot of wood debris.”