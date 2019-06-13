Looking Back for June 14

20 YEARS AGO

Down the purple loosestrife

A joint effort between the Michigan State University Sea Grant, the Michigan Department of Agriculture, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the United States Forest Service, and the MSU Extension is being coordinated to battle the spread of the plant, purple loosestrife. Loosestrife is a wetland plant which has invaded from Europe and Asia and threatens areas like that north of the M-55 Bridge along the Big Manistee River.

40 YEARS AGO

New Kroger continues

Construction continues on the new Kroger store, located on a site off US-31 south of town. The building, which is expected to be completed in October, will cover 25,000 square feet, with an additional 20,000 square feet of lease space. Construction work is being done by Omega Construction Company of Grandville at a cost of approximately $1.4 million.

Eastwood double feature

Now playing at the Chippewa Drive-In is the Clint Eastwood double feature, “Every Which Way But Loose” and “Outlaw Josey Wales”. “Every Which Way” starts at 9:50 p.m. followed by “Wales” at 12 a.m.

80 YEARS AGO

Mayor’s invitation

“As Mayor of the City of Manistee it is my privilege to extend to the City’s official invitation to attend the fourth annual Manistee National Forest Festival here July 2 to 4. It is my hope that the event will attract even more visitors than the third festival did last year and I am certain those attending will find that every preparation has been made for three full days of entertainment,” says Mayor Sam Chapman.

Many witness circus parade

Hundreds of persons jammed local streets during the noon hour today, attracted by something that is becoming rare – a circus parade. The Parker & Watte circus came to town this morning, set up its large tents on the showgrounds at Eighth Street and made ready for its two performances in the city at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum