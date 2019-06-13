MAPS teachers earn tenure status

MANISTEE — Five Manistee Area Public Schools teachers were recognized during Wednesday’s board of education meeting for attaining all the requirements of the State of Michigan to acquire tenure status.

Brooke Koller, Sara Workman Amy Watkins, Laura Brown and Jaclyn Trahan were presented certificates by board of education president Dr. Paul Antal for acquiring that status.

MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman also praised their efforts.

“We have a great list of teachers here who have contributed to our students, the district and the community in a positive way,” said Stoneman. “It is always a great opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize that work.”

Also during the meeting, Manistee Middle/High School principal Andy Huber gave the board an update on Manistee High School students who attended the MYLead conference in East Lansing recently. Representing the Manistee Middle/High School were Brynn O’Donnell, Jack Holtgren and Olivia Holtgren. Also attending were Megan Huber and Maddie Verheek, who served as counselors.

“We have been sending — for as long as I can remember — one sophomore to the Michigan Youth Leadership program, which promotes leadership to kids across the state,” said Huber. “The main event is a conference and it has been really successful.”

The Holtgrens said they enjoyed the opportunity to participate.

“It was a pretty awesome experience, and I made a lot of friends,” said Jack. “It is something we definitely want to do in the future, and I would like to go back as a counselor. Hopefully, Olivia and I can go to help the next generation next year.”

Olivia said they went in not really knowing what to expect.

“It was so cool that when we first got there we wondered what we had got ourselves into, but after we were there we found out how awesome it was,” said Olivia. “So, I thought it was really worthwhile.”

Board members also congratulated teacher Don Demeuse on his retirement after 40 years of service. He was honored by the teachers, staff and administration at a “roast” following the last day of school. Stoneman praised Demeuse for his many years of dedicated service to the district.

During the monthly superintendent’s report, Stoneman told the board of feedback they had from the Manistee Intermediate School District concerning questions the MAPS board had on their budget.

“We took that feedback and met with the ISD superintendent over some questions we had on the budget,” said Stoneman. “We also engaged in some conversation on relationship building and understanding of each other and our districts and how we fit in the big picture. We are looking at this as a positive way to build relationships and expand the ISD.”

Board members also took some action on closing out the track fund that was held at the Manistee County Community Foundation and to transfer the remaining funds into the Manistee Area Public Schools Track fund. MAPS business manager Howard Vaas said there is about $2,400 in the track fund at this time.

Along the same lines, the board heard that the district is looking at putting up a small building down by the track to house some of the equipment for that facility. Stoneman said it would be a place to put the hurdles, pole vaults and other items to keep them safe and out of the elements.

Stoneman also informed the board that MMHS assistant principal Jason Traviss will be soon leaving the MAPS team as he accepted the principal position at the Wexford/Missaukee Intermediate School District Vocational Education.

Approvals was also given to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) membership for the 2019-2020 school year on a unanimous vote.

“This allows us to participate in all of their tournaments and events,” said Stoneman.

Action by the board was also taken to name Antal and board member Theresa Anderson to the PFLAG book review committee that will also include parents, administrators and teachers.

Board member Jim Thompson and Stoneman also agreed to serve another year on the Sands Park Control Board with representatives from the City of Manistee.