Marilla Historical Society to host Founder’s Day event

COPEMISH — The Marilla Historical Society will honor the persevering people who settled Marilla Township following the Civil War in 1866 during its “Founder’s Day” event this month.

The event is slated for 1-4 p.m. on June 29 at Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place, located at 9991 Marilla Road in Copemish. Many of the descendants of the founding families are still living in Manistee County. There will be a variety of interesting activities during the event for families to enjoy that will honor the ancestors.

A small Civil War reenactment group of four to six people will set up “camp” within Marilla Museum & Pioneer Place grounds on June 28. They invite people to visit the camp all day Saturday and Saturday evening around the campfire, which will include some singing and storytelling. During the event, the group will give some demonstrations and discuss period dress and equipment.

The schedule for Saturday includes:

• 1-2:30 p.m. A “Threshers Dinner” will be served in the main building;

• 2-2:45 p.m. and 3:15-4 p.m. Civil War demo and program;

• 1:45 p.m. “Tolling of the Bells” for those from Marilla Township who served in the Civil War;

• Tours of historic buildings, live music, special displays and children’s activities throughout the event; and

• 1-4 p.m. Bids for the silent auction will be accepted in the main building; winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

Guests will be invited to join the reenactors around the campfire in the evening beginning around 7 p.m.for visiting, singing and storytelling.

In addition, a new book titled “Marilla … the Woods, the People, the Farms, the History of Marilla Township” will be available for purchase during the event and at the museum during open hours. It is written by Jan Thomas; it is full of photos, records, letters, diaries, journals, first person accounts, plats and many useful facts. Proceeds support the work of the Marilla Historical Society.

There will be opportunities for free will event donations that will help support the work of the Marilla Historical Society that includes funding and maintaining care of the historic buildings and displays, programming and special events.