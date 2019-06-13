STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Ex-coach gets probation in northern Michigan embezzlement

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A former northern Michigan teacher and football coach has been sentenced to probation in an embezzlement case involving more than $5,000 in missing cash.

Jason G. Leonard was ordered Wednesday to serve a year of probation after earlier pleading guilty to embezzlement and illegal use of a debit card in a plea bargain offered by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor’s office.

Leonard’s sentence also includes 30 days in jail, but he won’t have to serve the time behind bars if he follows the conditions of his probation.

Leonard coached the varsity football team and taught physical education at Kingsley Area Schools between 2014-2017, and also helped run his Kingsley Youth Wrestling program. The club’s treasurer discovered that money was missing from the group’s bank account.

Brandy Brown appointed Michigan climate, energy adviser

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Brandy Brown has been named climate and energy adviser for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Department Director Liesl Clark announced the appointment Thursday. Clark said Brown will lead an office that will coordinate the state’s response to climate change across departments and agencies.

It will make recommendations on taking steps to limit climate change and dealing with the effects of global warming that are already happening.

Brown previously worked for CLEAResult in East Lansing, where she formulated strategic objectives for electrification products such as electric vehicles, photovoltaic systems, battery storage and other emerging technologies.

She also developed CLEAResult’s five-year strategic plan for advanced mobility, as well as residential- and commercial-utility-scale electric vehicle programs with a focus on low-to-middle-income customers.

2 charged after 178 cats removed from suburban Detroit home

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a couple has been charged after animal control officers removed 178 cats from deplorable conditions in a suburban Detroit home.

Oakland County authorities say Jonathan and Jennifer Klein were arraigned Monday on one felony count each of abandonment or cruelty to animals. They have been released on bond.

If convicted, they could face four years in prison, a $5,000 fine and community service.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment Thursday from their lawyers.

The Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center says the animals were found when an animal control officer went to the home in West Bloomfield Township in April to perform a welfare check on cats at the home. At least 60 had to be euthanized because of medical problems.

