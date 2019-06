MANISTEE — Trinity Lutheran Church will host a Swiss steak dinner fundraiser next week.

The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at the church, located at 420 Oak St. in Manistee.

Advance tickets will be sold at Manistee Senior Center, Manistee Variety, Snyder’s Shoes and the church office.

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole (or corn), salad, rolls, dessert and a beverage will be served.

For more information, call (231) 342-6811 or (231) 72301012.