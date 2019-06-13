You don’t get no respect!

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

With a nod to an old comedian, Rodney Dangerfield had a classic line accompanied by a trademark “look” when he said, “I don’t get no respect.”

In thinking about our world today and his iconic comment we must look at why there is so little respect for folks and things in our world.

You can blame it on Casual Friday!

Years ago, offices across the country migrated their dress codes to allow a Casual Friday which gave employees the opportunity to ditch the suit and tie or dress. They could go “sans cravat” and be more comfortable. Up until that time, folks had to dress for business or work. Most folks and especially those in the professions dressed in a certain way … they dressed for their profession.

Does anybody ever remember seeing Dr. Marcus Welby in anything other than his lab coat or a suit? Or how about the Flying Nun without her wimple? Even Roy Rogers had a trademark uniform with his Stetson, tooled gunbelt and western style shirt … (gads those shirts were awesome!).

In real life nurses wore white uniforms with white caps and even capes. One look and you knew what they did and respected them for it. Now you have to read their badge just to see what they do or if they even should be there!

Nuns wore their robes with wimples (usually they were just a bit different so you would know what order they belonged to). Who could ever imagine Sister Margaret not wearing her habit (robe)? I still remember the sound of her robes as she snuck up behind me to smack my hand with a ruler since she firmly believed that being left-handed was a sin. Yes it happened and no, they didn’t get sued for corporal punishment. It was called education back then.

At the university, you just never saw certain professors, deans or other doctorate folks without their Tweeds, vests and ties. You knew who they were and you treated them with respect. You might have disagreed with some of what they taught, but you respected their position. We don’t see much of that these days do we?

It was actually sort of comforting when people dressed out of respect for their chosen vocation and what it meant. I mean, you even knew who the undertaker was with their black suits and stoic, but caring demeanor. Of course one undertaker who was a family friend sort of lost his cool when you sat him down at an upright piano and he started banging out Honky Tonk tunes, complete with the cheesy smile … he was transformed to his undergrad days and it was great to see! He could have made the Lawrence Welk Show with no problem but otherwise he was the very image of the stoic funeral director.

People being what they are, we have abused the Casual Friday work benefit and started pushing the envelope to get out of any sort of uniforms. That was the start of the downfall of respect.

Realistically, if you do not respect yourself enough to care how you look, how can you expect other people to respect you? I know … current culture denies this basic lesson in life and thinks that respect is something you are owed just because of who you are. “”Culture” is often proven to be wrong and this just might be one of those times.

Speaking of uniforms, any of us who have served in the military know about uniforms and even though we might have complained loudly upon occasion, there are very few of us who didn’t feel some amount of pride when we put on our uniforms, straightened up our gig line, polished our brass and made sure that our insignia were just right. We wanted to look good!

We had pride and respect. Interesting thought here … we had that pride and respect because we earned it and showed it through our uniforms. That really isn’t a bad thing. I wonder if there is a lesson for society here?

