BACN’s Summer Match program underway

BENZIE COUNTY — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors has helped countless people in need not only in Benzie County, but also parts of Manistee County.

BACN assists people in a variety of ways: a food pantry, providing donated cloths and household goods, educational programs, job training and community outreach.

That kind of effort, in turn, requires help from the community.

BACN has begun its annual Summer Match funding drive. For the past 10 years, the John L. Mulvaney Foundation began an annual tradition that’s had a huge impact on BACN’s overall budget. “The Summer Match Challenge” began in 2010 with the foundation providing a generous amount of funding to “challenge” the community to match it, dollar-for-dollar during summer months.

In recent years, the initial gift has grown to $50,000, making the total impact roughly 20 percent of BACN’s annual operating budget.

“We can’t begin to say what the Summer Match means to us,” said Kelly Ottinger, director of development for BACN. “Not only the financial impact, but the way it brings the community together. People get excited for the opportunity to have their donation doubled. Toward the end, we get calls asking, ‘Is the Match still on?’ and, ‘How close are you to the goal?’ The Match is a prime example of the care this community has for their neighbors.”

This year’s Summer Match period, where all gifts are matched dollar-for-dollar, began June 1, and will run through Aug. 31.

Gerri Van Antwerp, executive director of BACN, said the Summer Match program has raised little over $1 million over the past 10 years, with the help of the challengers and the community at large.

Van Antwerp said the money raised by the Summer Match will help get the organization prepare for the winter season, when summer jobs are finished and the heating season arrives.

“This is a sizable piece of our budget,” she said. “We need this to carry the organization through the winter. These dollars go to operations, as well.”

For information on how to donate or volunteer with BACN, visit benziebacn.org or call (231) 882-9544.