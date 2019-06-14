Bear Lake Schools approve 2019-20 budget

BEAR LAKE — The Bear Lake Board of Education approved the 2019-20 budget and set the tax levy for the upcoming year when it met this week in the school media

center.

School boards are required by law to have a balanced budget in place by July 1 and during the budget hearing on Wednesday Manistee County Schools Business Cooperative finance director Kris Mauntler reviewed the numbers with the board.

“We are basing the budget on a decrease of 18 students this year,” said Mauntler.

Mauntler and the administration pointed out that Bear Lake Schools had 35 students graduate this year and with declining enrollment numbers they are not expected to take in that many this fall in the kindergarten level.

Another component to figuring out the budget is there is a great unknown out there as the state has not released a final number on what school districts will be receiving in funding. Balanced budgets must be improved by July 1, so most districts are looking at using last year’s per pupil numbers in planning their 2019-20 budgets.

This year Bear Lake is looking at total expenditures of $3,086,195 and total revenues of $2,926,734.The 2019-20 budget is looking at an estimated deficit of $159,462 under those numbers, but Mauntler pointed out she always includes a $50,000 cushion in the budget in the event the district experiences any major expenses during the year. That would make the recalculated deficit fall to $109,462.

“That would leave an estimated unreserved fund equity of $186,743 or 6.5 percent,” said Mauntler.

Part of the 2019-20 budget hearing process is the board must set the legal and intended tax rate for both the General Fund and the Debt Return funds for the upcoming year.

“The total non-homestead taxable value for 2019 upon which the 18 mills is levied totals $51,258,710,” said Mauntler. “This is a decrease of $401,833 from the 2018 taxable value of $51,660,593. We will also need to levy 3.75 mills for debt return which is the same as last year.”

After adjourning from the budget hearing, the board went into regular session with the first item to come before the board being the need to approve the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) membership renewal for the 2019-20 school year. This will allow the Bear Lake students to participate in all of the MHSAA athletic events during the year.

Board members also took action on the final reading of several NEOLA policies. They will now become part of the school policy.

Cordes also informed the board that head cook Corrine Fauble is stepping down from her position. The board also took action to fill that position by hiring Heidi Leffew for the upcoming school year. In other personnel items, Marla Evans will be returning to coach high school girl’s volleyball for the upcoming season.

Superintendent Marlen Cordes also reminded the board that their July meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 17 at the school media center. That is one week later than the normal time the board meets.

Board members were also notified that the teacher effectiveness ratings were completed and they were given a chance to review those results.

Cordes also updated the Bear Lake board on activities transpiring at the legislative level in Lansing.

“We are being are told there could be an increase of $180 per pupil in our upcoming budget,” said Cordes.

There also was some discussion on the no-fault car insurance legislation that was passed easily, even though the governor said she would never pass it in that form.