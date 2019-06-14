Council to consider Fab-Lite expansion tax exemption

MANISTEE — A Manistee industrial company is proposing a 40,000 square foot expansion that would create 10-15 new jobs in its first two years.

Fab-Lite is requesting Manistee City Council on Tuesday consider proceeding with an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate. If supported by council, a public hearing will be slated for the July 2 meeting.

According to council’s agenda, the expansion accommodates a new paint line, additional fabricating equipment, a new assembly layout and shipping area. Beyond the first two years, 10-15 additional employees may be hired.

“To support this significant investment in the company and the community, Fab-Lite is requesting City Council consider their application for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate for a period of 12 years,” stated Thad Taylor, city manager, in a memo to council. “If granted, Fab-Lite’s ad valorem taxes on the addition would be reduced by 50 percent for the duration of the 12 years. After 12 years, Fab-Lite would pay 100 percent…”

If council approves the application on July 2, a resolution would be adopted approving the application and length of the tax abatement. Steve Paine, president of Fab-Lite, said in a memo to Taylor, the estimated cost for the building expansion is $3 million.

“The expansion will provide added floor space to increase capacity for Fab-Lite’s metal fabricating, painting, assembly and shipping needs to meet our customer demands,” Paine said. “(The) building expansion (will be) added to the (northwest) side of the existing building.

“We are pleased to be able to continue the manufacturing heritage in Manistee.”

Also on Tuesday, council will consider adopting Ordinance Z19-13, amending Article 2, 3, 18 and Article 20 which allows medical and recreational marijuana sales in a newly created overlay district in the City of Manistee.

Another ordinance on the agenda includes Ordinance 19-18 amending Chapter 1610 International Fire Code, which requires two separate readings. Council members further discussed the ordinance at a work session this week.

The ordinance was tabled from the June 4 meeting. The proposed ordinance addresses open burning in the City of Manistee.

“The City of Manistee has already adopted the International Fire Code for enforcement purposes; Chapter 1610 of the Manistee codified ordinances,” said Tim Kozal, Department of Public Safety director. “We have worked with city attorney George Saylor on proposed changes.

“The 25-foot distance is the standard in the International Fire Code from a structure. We have expanded that to include property lines. We would suggest that having a fire right on your property line can be noxious for your neighbor, especially in a small lot neighborhood.”

Tuesday’s regular council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Manistee City Hall. A work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 9 at Manistee City Hall.