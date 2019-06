MANISTEE — The City of Manistee Department of Public Works removed 145 cubic yards of debris from Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee on Friday.

It was a gloomy day, but city crews were tasked with cleaning up the debris which included drift wood, broken docks and dune grass, following high winds on Thursday.

High water levels in Lake Michigan are also to blame for the large amount of debris. Jeff Mikula, DPW director, said they will continue to clean the beaches this summer, as needed.