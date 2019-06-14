ITC conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in northern Michigan

NOVI — ITC will be conducting its semi-annual aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission towers and lines in north Michigan from approximately June 21-25, weather permitting.

The helicopter patrols are conducted to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC’s Michigan operating entities, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC).

The aerial inspections will cover the northern part of the state, including all or parts of Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford counties.

These patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC) requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives, and are in line with the company’s model for operational excellence. They include inspections of steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment. Crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards.

The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems. This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines. The flights began in southeast Michigan on May 28 and will cover nearly all of the Lower Peninsula, concluding in northern Michigan approximately June 25.

ITC Holdings Corp., the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company based in Novi, owns and operates two subsidiaries in the state: ITCTransmission and METC (collectively, ITC Michigan). The two systems comprise approximately 8,700 circuit miles of transmission line serving most of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com.