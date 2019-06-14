Rain or shine: Motorcyclists, Rolling Thunder escort memorial walls to casino

MANISTEE — The pouring rain did not stop a group of motorcyclists from escorting the Michigan Vietnam and Michigan Middle Eastern Conflict Walls from the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 to the Little River Casino Resort Friday afternoon.

Rolling Thunder Michigan Chapter 1 is hosting its 10th annual Thunder at the River event on Saturday. The event officially kicked off today, while local police led motorcyclists to the casino alongside the two walls.

All proceeds support veterans organizations and causes.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot of time, and a lot of effort,” said Rolling Thunder board member John Stocki. “Hopefully, we can make this the biggest event (of its kind) in Michigan – that’s the goal.”

The annual memorial ride will take place Saturday, with registration until 11:30 a.m. at the Little River Casino Resort. Before departing, each bike is blessed and cleansed for safe travel. The U.S. Coast Guard will send off the procession with a helicopter flyover at noon.

This year, a stop will be made at the Benzie County Veterans’ Memorial in Benzonia around 1 p.m. The casino will host vendors; food and beer tents; music; and a concert Saturday.