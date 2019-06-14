Rep. O’Malley announces in-district office hours for June

LANSING — State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, announced two locations where he will meet with area residents during office hours later this month.

“I am looking forward to my next round of office hours back in the ‘Fighting 101st’,” Rep. O’Malley said. “I hope you’ll join me at one of my stops and share what’s on your mind.”

Rep. O’Malley will be available on June 24 at the following times and locations:

• 9-10 a.m. at the Leelanau County Government Center, 8527 E Government Center Drive in Suttons Bay;

• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Almira Township Fire Department, 7272 Ole White Drive in Lake Ann;

• 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St. in Manistee; and

• 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.

No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with O’Malley may call his office at (517) 373-0825 or email him at JackOMalley@house.mi.gov.