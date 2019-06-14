Revenue grant assists school emergency plan costs

MANISTEE — Child safety in the educational world is something that has risen to the forefront in the past several years to the point where it is one of the top priorities for school officials every where.

All the school districts in Manistee County have been working with Manistee County Emergency Management coordinator Lt. Brian Gutowski on creating Emergency Operations Plans (EOP) for their respective districts. By having a plan in place it opens the door for grants from the Michigan State Police Competitive School Safety Grant program.

The Kaleva Norman Dickson, Onekama Consolidated, Bear Lake, Manistee Intermediate School District, CASMAN Academy and Manistee Catholic Central Schools are working with Compliance One on creating those plans. This week those schools received a $46,880 grant from the Manistee County Local Revenue Sharing Board to assist them in that process. The Manistee Area Public Schools are also doing an EOP, but elected not to seek the grant as they are doing their own plan.

Gutowski said the generosity of the Revenue Sharing Board was a big help in getting this project done for schools with strapped budgets.

“I am very happy as this is something we have been working toward for quite some time,” said Gutowski. “That was a pretty substantial grant and I can’t thank the members of the revenue sharing board enough for their support of this project. Without that support we wouldn’t have got this project done. It is really one of those projects that touches all our communities and impacts the safety of all our kids in all of our schools.”

According to Gutowski, the plan is to have all the EOPs in place at the school districts before the start of the 2019-20 school year.

“The state has said if you want to pursue the safety grants you have to have an emergency plan in place,” said Gutowski. “There are actually 20 different areas that the state requires you to cover, so there is a lot of things and it is a pretty involved process. I also want to thank the schools for their help and participation in this project and it is also a lot of work on their end, so having that commitment from not just one school, but from every school in the community has really made this possible and without that we would have never been able to get it done.”

Gutowski said it will make the schools much more prepared as a school community and as a community in general if we ever have an emergency in one of the area schools.

“I just appreciate having everyone on board to get this project accomplished,” said Gutowski.

KND/Bear Lake Dual superintendent Marlen Cordes said his schools were extremely grateful to the revenue sharing board for the grant. Although the costs to his districts weren’t huge, it still prevents taking away general fund monies that could be going for educational purposes.

“We are very appreciative of the board and seeing the importance of it for our school districts, especially in terms of school safety, but also what it can do in terms of saving us some money,” said Cordes. “We also appreciate Brian and (Manistee ISD technology director) Roy (Anciso) for getting this all accomplished and put together.”