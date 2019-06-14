STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Boy fatally struck while riding bike with dad in Michigan

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says the boy was riding his bike with his father on a bike path in Cascade Township on Thursday evening when they came to an intersection. The boy waited to cross and then tried to cross the roadway. He was struck by a truck that was making a turn.

The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released. The sheriff’s office says his father wasn’t injured.

The sheriff’s office says the truck driver remained at the scene near Grand Rapids and was cooperative. The crash is under investigation.

Investigation into inmate death reopened after TV reports

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in western Michigan has reopened its investigation into the death of a jail inmate following a television station’s reports about the circumstances of the death.

WOOD-TV ‘s review of surveillance video from the Muskegon County jail revealed a guard watched 39-year-old Paul Bulthouse suffer one of 17 seizures, then walked away. Sheriff Michael Poulin said Thursday his department’s internal investigation hadn’t uncovered that detail.

The department had earlier closed its investigation into Bulthouse’s April 4 death, finding no wrongdoing.

The TV station’s investigation was based on video from the inside and outside of Bulthouse’s cell that was the obtained from the jail through a public records request.

Bulthouse’s doctor has said the jail cut off Bulthouse’s prescription of a medicine that’s used to manage panic attacks and seizures.

Quicken Loans to pay $32.5M to settle lawsuit over bad loans

DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans has agreed to pay $32.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of fraudulently sticking the government with bad mortgages.

The deal was disclosed Friday, and the case was dismissed by a Detroit federal judge.

The government had accused Quicken of cutting corners when verifying the income of certain borrowers. Quicken also was accused of seeking improper appraisals so it could make a larger mortgage. The loans were insured by the Federal Housing Administration, which paid Quicken if a borrower defaulted.

Quicken denied the allegations. Vice chairman Bill Emerson tells the Detroit Free Press that the company did “nothing wrong” but paid for losses involving “human error.” Quicken will remain in the FHA program.

Quicken’s founder is Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert, who owns the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. He is recovering from a stroke.

Community benefits plan for Detroit-Windsor bridge released

DETROIT (AP) — Details of community benefits tied to a commuter bridge being built between Detroit and Canada have been released.

Officials and elected leaders from Michigan and Canada say Friday that the plan calls for helping foster the growth of small regional companies and encouraging residents on both sides of the Detroit River to apply for Gordie Howe International Bridge project-related jobs and training.

The plan also has a $20 million neighborhood infrastructure investment strategy that includes about $8 million for aesthetics and landscaping.

Officials say the plan will be financed by Canada.

The $4.4 billion ($5.7 billion Canadian) bridge is expected to open in 2024. When completed, it will connect Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit.

Public information meetings are scheduled June 25 in Windsor and June 26 in Detroit.

— From the Associated Press