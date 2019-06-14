WSCC board to hold budget hearing on Monday

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be convening earlier than usual on Monday with a budget hearing at 3:45 p.m. in Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.

WSCC chairman Bruce Smith, board administrative committee chair James Jensen and WSCC president Scott Ward are expected to review and discuss the 2019-20 budget at that time. Board members must approve a budget prior to July 1. Consideration to the approval of the general, auxiliary and capital fund budgets will take place later in the meeting.

Once that task is completed the board will adjourn from that hearing and move into the regular board meeting with one of the first decisions to come before the board being a report from the executive committee on the president’s contract. Board members gave Ward his annual review in May and traditionally they follow with his contract at the next month’s meeting.

The executive committee met on June 13 and the recommendations to come from that meeting are the following:

• An additional year added to the president’s contract so it ends June 30, 2022;

• Reimbursement for educational expenses of $18,000 for fiscal year 2019-20, $6,000 for 2020-21 and $0 for fiscal year 2021-22;

• Additional $5,000 to his salary compensation; and

• Additional $1,500 to his annuity.

At Monday’s meeting Ward and Smith will present the board with an update on the Michigan Community College Association activities over the course of the past month. Most of their activities deal with legislative action pertaining to community colleges. Later in the meeting the board will consider making appointments to that association for the upcoming year.

Board members are also expected to hear a presentation from WSCC dean of student services Chad Inabinet on the summer enrollment numbers at the college.

Ward will then update the board on a series of construction projects that the college currently has taking place. This includes on campus and off-campus projects.

Ward is expected to notify the board that on June 1 the college submitted a request for $15,000 to the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs to partially support events taking place during the Humankind series at the college.

Consideration will also be given to administration, adjunct faculty and campus employment salary changes for the upcoming year. They will also consider curriculum changes in several areas.

The board will also consider accepting the bid of $149,332 from Franklin Holwerda Company for the HVAC project in the Administration and Conference Center building. This was the only bid received for the project.