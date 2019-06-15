Active shooter presentation slated for next Manistee Tea Party meeting

MANISTEE — Manistee County emergency manager Lt. Brian Gutowski will be giving an active shooter presentation at the next meeting of the Manistee Area Tea Party (MATP).

The discussion will be on what steps to take anyone finds themselves involved in an active shooter incident.

The meeting will be held on Thursday in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, located at 1100 28th St. in Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

As we have seen, active shooter incidents can happen anywhere at anytime. As Glenn Zaring wrote recently in the Manistee News Advocate, from this program “you will learn things which will save your life and protect those close to you”. This is an opportunity for everyone to take advantage of this program being made available to the public.

The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.