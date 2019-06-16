Looking Back for June 17

20 YEARS AGO

Local boy wins poster contest

An eight-year old Manistee boy has taken state and regional honors from the Federated Garden Clubs of Michigan, Inc., for his Smokey Bear poster. Jordan Parker, a third grade student at Madison Elementary School, was announced as the Manistee County winner of the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club’s contest. His entry was forwarded for further judging at the state and regional levels. Jordan’s poster slogan, depicting Smokey with the slogan, “Do Your Share, The Earth Need’s Care,” was chosen the best from among Manistee County third graders earlier this year.

60 YEARS AGO

Carol is Queen

The 1959 Michigan Strawberry Queen is Miss Carol Ann Bennett of Bear Lake, chosen Saturday night from among 10 contestants, Carol, 19, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Bennett of Bear Lake. The Copemish contest was well-attended at the Legion Hall on Saturday night. It was in charge of Mrs. Estle Milks and Jake Jacobesen of WWTV was master of ceremonies.

80 YEARS AGO

If you double park…you get arrested

Officers of the city police force acting under orders from Police Chief Roy C. Hebner launched a campaign against double parking with the arrest yesterday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. of an out of town driver on River Street. The violator, a Custer man, pleaded guilty when arraigned at 3:45 p.m. before Justice John D. Kruse and paid costs of $5.15.

Coast Guards preparing for race

A boat crew of local Coast Guardsmen will heave-ho on the oars on June 23 in a race against crews from Coast Guard stations at Michigan City, South Haven, St. Joseph, Holland, Grand Haven, Muskegon, and Ludington. The race will be held at Grand Haven. Regional honors will go to the winners.

