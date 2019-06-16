Thunder at the River raises funds to help veterans

MANISTEE — The Coast Guard Station Traverse City Helicopter roared over the Little River Casino Resort Saturday morning to give a rousing official start to the

10th Annual Thunder at the River benefit to help veterans.

Sponsored by Rolling Thunder Chapter No. 1 of Manistee, this event has raised more than $100,000 over the years to help veterans programs. Close to 100 riders took to the highway to continue that support on Saturday.

Rolling Thunder’s John Stocki said that despite the cool temperature and rainy conditions, the support they received for the event was second to none.

“We are thinking about moving the event to July next year, so it doesn’t conflict with Father’s Day and it might be a little warmer,” said Stocki. “On Friday we had 40 bikes ride with us to bring in the walls which is just phenomenal. It shows the honor and support that people have to bringing in the (Vietnam Wall and Michigan Middle East Conflict Wall) here. It’s not about us, but it is about all the vets on those walls.”

Stocki said they had a good turnout for the ride on Saturday as well.

“I was actually impressed how many pre-registered as 86 signed up before today and we picked up some more,” said Stocki. “So we are just blessed to have what we have today. We are hoping everyone has a safe ride. Without the sponsors who support us none of this would be possible, so we are going to try and move this to a later date to get away from the bad weather.”

Stocki said that overall support that they receive for the veterans through the Thunder at the River event is unbelievable.

“We appreciate all their support from everyone involved with it,” he said.

Some of the funds they raise stay in Manistee County through the endowment fund for the veterans, the Disabled American Veteran van program, the veteran hospitals in Grand Rapids and up in the Upper Peninsula in Marquette. Stocki said the program really benefits veterans from around the state.

Saturday’s events also included lots of good food, fellowship and information for veterans as well.

Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety’s Vance Bates, who will be retiring soon, was honored with a plaque for his 10 years of service to the event.

“He has taken charge and without him I don’t know what I would do,” said Stocki. “He takes care of contacting all the fire departments and everything involved to pull this ride this together.”

Stocki said the inscription on the plaque said, “In appreciation for Vance Bates and the tribal police incredible generosity volunteering their time protecting the Little River guests your commitment has benefited veterans throughout Michigan over the years. Without their support none of this would have been possible.”