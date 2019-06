MANISTEE — There will be a Work Bee taking place at the Wagoner Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Work continues to be done as the Senior Center prepares to move to the new location in the former St. Mary’s Church building. Those interested in helping with the Work Bee should call the Manistee County Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to sign up to help.